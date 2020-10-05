HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Reveals RAINBOW's "Stone Cold" Was Inspiration For Hit Single "Burning In Love" - "I Was Listening To A Lot Of Rainbow, That Whole JOE LYNN TURNER Period"

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan recently spoke with Rock History Canada, looking back on the band's hit "Burning In Love" and talking about their new single, "Find What You're Looking For".

On writing "Burning In Love"

Derry: "I think I wrote that before I joined Honeymoon Suite. I was listening to a lot of Rainbow, that whole Joe Lynn Turner period. I love that stuff. I was kind of sad, I think I'd been dumped by a girl, so I was listening to 'Stone Cold' a lot, and out of that came 'Burning In Love'. I remember writing it in the basement apartment I was living in, in Toronto. I remember the room, and I remember demoing it on a four track recorder with a cassette in it."

Honeymoon Suite recently released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. They have released an official lyric video for the track, which can be viewed below.