HONEYMOON SUITE's Summer 1984 Hit "Wave Babies" Covered By LUMINOUS STRING QUARTET (Audio)

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with the following message:

"Thanks to Karen Barg and the Luminous String Quartet for their recording of our classic summer song, 'Wave Babies'. It's amazing how the song translated to the classical format so well! Next time you're on that beach in Cancun, make sure it's on your playlist, put those earbuds in and lay back on the hot sand and listen......."

Honeymoon Suite recently released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.