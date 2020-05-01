HONEYMOON SUITE Sign With 1225 Label Group For New Album Release

Mike Krompass (Mike K) is a multi-Platinum music producer, songwriter, mixer, engineer, multi-instrumentalist and programmer. He recently signed Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite to his new label, 1225 Label Group, and is currently working with the band on a new album. Release details are not available as yet, but stay tuned for updates.

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.

Guitarist Derry Grehan recently posted video playthrough for the songs "Funny Business" and "Burning In Love" from the band's 1984 debut album, and "Feel It Again" from the band's Platinum-selling second album, The Big Prize, released in 1986. Check them out below.