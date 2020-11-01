HOODED MENACE Enters Studio To Record New Album

Finnish doom cultists Hooded Menace are entering the studio to record their sixth full length, which will be released in 2021 via Season of Mist. The record will be mixed and mastered by King Diamond guitarst Andy LaRocque.



Guitarist Lasse Pyykkö comments: "We're excited to announce that we're entering the studio in November to record our sixth full-length album! As usual, we're recording in various locations, but when it comes to the drums, we chose to go to SF Sound Studio in Kontiolahti, Finland again, where we have tracked drums for our previous albums, Effigies Of Evil, and the latest, Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed. Being longtime, massive King Diamond fans, we're beyond thrilled to have King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque handling the mixing and mastering of the album at his Sonic Train Studios in Sweden! Stay tuned, stay doomed!"

