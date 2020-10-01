HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Livestream Concert To Benefit Nevada Food Bank

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, will be performing a worldwide livestream event from the Fremont Country Club on the downtown Las Vegas Strip.

The livestream concert is being presented by Triple B TV and will be streaming live on YouTube on Saturday, October 17 at 7 PM, PST. In addition to the band's live performance, the event will include exclusive behind the scenes interviews and limited edition merchandise.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Danzig Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.

The event will benefit Three Square Food Bank via threesquare.org: "Our mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. We combine food banking (warehousing canned and boxed goods) and ready-to-eat meals to be the most complete food solution for Southern Nevada."

"We are really excited to be finally getting an opportunity to perform this year, and we couldn't ask for a better cause to be doing it for," says guitarist Alex Grossi.

