HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Run Of West Coast Shows

Hookers & Blow, the band led by Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have announced a run of West Coast shows to take place later this month in Nevada, Arizona and California starting on March 29th in Las Vegas.

Fresh off the band's highly successful Holiday Hangover tour which saw the band play 25 shows between December 27th and January 28th across the U.S. with bassists Todd Kerns (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators) and Chip Z' Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff).

"We were blown away by the response our first ever nationwide headline tour got this past winter, so with the little downtime that we have, we are going to play as much as we can", says Alex Grossi. "It's also great to adding some of Dizzy's new solo material to the set. It's been going over great."

As previously reported, the band recently welcomed bassist / vocalist Todd Kerns of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and The Age Of Electric to the fold for the upcoming December dates, as well as Enuff Z' Nuff bassist and founding member Chip Z' Nuff to round out the 2018 lineup with drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig).

Comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's That Metal Show will also be on hand with his one and only brand of rock n' roll comedy.

Dates:

March

29 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

30 – Scottsdale, AZ – Rockbar Inc.

31 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

On February 16th Dizzy Reed released his first ever solo effort Rock And Roll Ain't Easy - with Reed uniting with fellow members of Guns N’ Roses, along with some other greats, including players from W.A.S.P., Quiet Riot, Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy, No Doubt, The Replacements, Queens Of The Stone Age, and more.

The title track (below) features Reed, along with his Hookers & Blow and Guns N' Roses bandmates Alex Grossi and Richard Fortus on Guitars, Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali (drums) and Chuck Wright (bass) along with The Psychadelic Furs' Mars Williams on Saxophone.