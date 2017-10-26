HOOKERS & BLOW Featuring GUNS N’ ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members To Be Joined By CHIP Z’NUFF For Additional Winter Tour Dates

Hookers & Blow, the band led by Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have added over a dozen shows to their winter tour.

The band is also pleased to welcome bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns of Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and Age Of Electricto the fold for the upcoming December dates, as well as Enuff Z'nuff bassist and founding member Chip Z’nuff to round out the 2018 the lineup with drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig). Comedian Don Jameison of VH1's That Metal Show will also be on hand with his one and only rock ’n’ roll comedy to tie it all together.

“Hookers & Blow has always been a rotating cast of players and characters, and this upcoming tour is no exception,” says Guitarist Alex Grossi. "It is always an adventure, I just hope neither of these guys want to actually rehearse... lol"

Tour dates:

December

27 - St Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

28 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Blk Live - Scottsdale, AZ

30 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

31 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

January

10 - TBA - Nephi, UT (with Don Jamieson)

11 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT (with Don Jamieson)

12 - TBA - Jerome, ID (with Don Jamieson)

13 - TBA - Idaho Falls, ID (with Don Jamieson)

14 - TBA - Jackson, WY (with Don Jamieson)

15 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO (with Don Jamieson)

16 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO (with Don Jamieson)

17 - TBA - Columbus, OH (with Don Jamieson)

18 - River Rock - Derby, CT (with Don Jamieson)

19 - Cannery Music Hall - Southbridge, MA (with Don Jamieson)

20 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA (with Don Jamieson)

21 - Blacktorne 51 - Elmhurst, NY

22 - TBA - New Jersey (with Don Jamieson)

23 - TBA - Wilmington, DE (with Don Jamieson)

24 - Musica Theater - Akron, OH (with Don Jamieson)

25 - Route 20 Music Hall - Racine, WI (with Don Jamieson)

26 - The Back Bar - Janesville , WI (with Don Jamieson)

27 - Sundance Saloon - Mundelien, IL (with Don Jamieson)

28 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL (with Don Jamieson)

More information here.