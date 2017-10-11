HOOKERS & BLOW Featuring GUNS N’ ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members To Be Joined By TODD KERNS For Winter Tour

October 11, 2017, an hour ago

Hookers & Blow, the band led by Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have announced a string of winter shows.

The band is also pleased to welcome bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns of Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and Age Of Electric to the fold for the upcoming  December dates, rounding out the  2017 lineup is drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig).

Hookers & Blow tour dates:

December
28 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
29 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ
30 - Whisky A Go - Hollywood, CA
31 - Hookers & Blow New Years Eve Blow-out (Info Coming Soon)

January
18 - River Rock - Derby, CT (with Don Jamieson from That Metal Show)
19 - TBA - Syracuse , NY (with Don Jamieson from That Metal Show)
20 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA (with Don Jamieson from That Metal Show)
21 - Blacktorne 51 - Elmhurst, NY

