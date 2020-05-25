HOOKERS & BLOW Release Cover Of THE ROLLING STONES Classic "Rocks Off"

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have released an energetic and rambunctious version of "Rocks Off", originally done in 1972 by The Rolling Stones on their iconic double album, Exile On Main Street.

"Rocks Off" will appear on the new Hookers & Blow covers album that is being released later this year via Golden Robot Records. Get your copy of the single now at this location.

Joining Reed and Grossi in Hookers & Blow are drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), bassist Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and backing vocalist Nadja Reed.