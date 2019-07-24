Hookupgeek: The Resources For Your Soul And Body Satisfaction

Nowadays, there are plenty of opportunities to relax and get distracted. Theatres, cinemas, and music can help a person to experience new emotions, as well as to raise one’s spirits if needed. There is one more possibility to improve one’s mood, i.e. to get acquainted with someone to spend a pleasant time. On the Internet, there are diverse platforms and resources which provide the services of dating and hookup.

Getting ready for a date or simply trying to have rest at home, selection of a proper playlist is always a good idea. Those who are fond of rock will definitely love the combination of powerful music with a feminine vocal of their solo singers.

The Best Five Rock Bands with Female Vocal

5. Cranberries

Dolores O'Riordan was not only the voice of the band but also the author of the texts. Sadly she passed away in 2018. This Irish band has started with selling several hundred cassettes in their small town. Now, they can gather the stadium of fans who adore their light rock sounding, as well as the songs with a profound meaning.

4. Siouxsie and the Banshees

The British band used to play post-punk and influenced this style so significantly that their experiments with music have been adopted by many bands. Siouxsie Sioux’s vocal added musing and peculiar sounding to the songs of the band which were melancholic and sweet-sounding, as well as contained the sounds of different instruments the band was experimenting with.

3. Nightwish

Floor Jansen has been the solo singer of the band since 2013. She is the third female soloist. The fans of the band are fond of fantasy texts, synthesizers, guitar solo, and even symphony orchestra that are present in the songs of Nightwish.

2. Paramore

This pop-punk band is used to being on the tops of the charts. According to diverse opinions, Hayley Williams is considered as one of the sexiest rock-bands soloists across the globe.

1. Evanescence

The band is worldwide beloved for the powerful voice of Amy Lee who is not only the solo singer but also the only permanent member of the band. With millions of fans across the globe, this band is on the top of many rock charts.