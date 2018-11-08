Hour Of The Wolf Documentary Profiles Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist ADRIAN VANDENBERG; Trailer Streaming

Dutch guitarist Adrian Vandenberg was a member of Whitesnake from 1985 to 1997, and he's now the subject of a new documentary titled Uur Van De Wolf, which translates to Hour Of The Wolf in English.

The documentary premiered tonight (Thursday, November 8th) on the Dutch television channel NPO2. It was directed by Marcel De Vré and features interviews with Vandenberg, David Coverdale, Steve Vai and many others. A trailer can be seen below: