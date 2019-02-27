HOUR OF THIRTEEN Announce “Feast And Flame” 7” Single

Obscurity, mysticism, death. The very topics of an entity that has morphed into a being all to its own. As dark and dreary as its proceeding releases, the newly revamped Hour Of Thirteen (USA) is now ready to unleash their potion of gloomy Deathrock and to-the-point old school metal back into the masses with the new “Feast and Flame” single on Critical Mass Recordings. 

One brand new song, and a smashing cover of the Christian Death classic “Deathwish”, Hour Of Thirteen are back to reclaim their throne.



