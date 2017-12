How Did CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Recover Their Musical Kinship For New Album - "It Was Like Butter, Man," Says Guitarist WOODY WEATHERMAN; Audio

Corrosion Of Conformity's new album, No Cross No Crown, will be released via Nuclear Blast Entertainment worldwide on January 12th on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats.

Metal Wani's Chuck Marshall spoke with guitarist Woody Weatherman about the new album. Listen to the interview below:

Various No Cross No Crown pre-order bundles are currently available here.

No Cross No Crown tracklisting:

“Novus Deus”

“The Luddite”

“Cast The First Stone”

“No Cross”

“Wolf Named Crow”

“Little Man”

“Matre's Diem”

“Forgive Me”

“Nothing Left To Say”

“Sacred Isolation”

“Old Disaster”

“E.L.M.”

“No Cross No Crown”

“A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void)”

“Son And Daughter”

"Wolf Named Crow" video:

“Cast The First Stone”:

No Cross No Crown video blogs:

In advance of the release of No Cross No Crown, Corrosion Of Conformity will join Black Label Society for a mammoth North American live takeover. The tour begins December 27th in Denver, Colorado and will wind its way through nearly four dozen cities, the journey coming to a close February 27th. Additional support will be provided by Eyehategod and Red Fang on select shows.

Corrosion Of Conformity is:

Pepper Keenan - vocals, guitar

Woodroe Weatherman - guitar

Mike Dean - bass, vocals

Reed Mullin - drums, vocals

(Photo - Dean Karr)