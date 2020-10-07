How Did OZZY OSBOURNE Spend His First Royalties? - "I Bought A Pair Of Shoes, A Bottle Of Brut, And To The Pub"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. Throughout the episode Ozzy discussed Black Sabbath’s history, local L.A. restaurants, recording new music and more.

Ozzy says don't attend "COVID parties": “Oh, I'm looking forward to getting back on the fucking stage... get this coronavirus under control. We can do some fucking gigs, please. If you're listening to this show, please, don't be dumb school and go to one of them stupid COVID fucking parties. That's for fucking fools because it is real, it isn’t a conspiracy and it will kill your ass.”

