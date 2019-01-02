How Metalheads Can Supercharge Their Health in 2019

Metal music is definitely something else. Out of all the different genres out there, metal is the only one that truly has soul and feel. It gets to you, and metalheads feel that only metal could express their burgeoning turbulence and feelings. You just can’t help but headbang to the blast beats and fast riffs, which is something you don’t really feel the urge to do while listening to other genres. You most probably won’t find many people headbanging to Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber, you know. With metal, you just let yourself go with the music and your head does all the talking. God bless Motorhead for spreading the culture of headbanging! Thanks are also due to the legions of heavy metal bands that came after them and even spread the culture further.

Yet, for all its fun, headbanging can cause serious brain injuries. It can also lead to neck and spine damage due to the severe nature of some fans headbanging. However, doctors haven’t really advised against it, thus far. Still, headbanging and moshing at concerts require a huge effort and stamina. This is why metalheads should do as much as they can to keep their health in optimum condition; they’ll need it.

Less smoking and alcohol

Yes, it might sound a bit idiotic telling a metalhead to quit smoking and drinking, but fact is they take a massive toll on the body. It doesn’t take a doctor to tell you smoking and drinking are bad for you. You don’t even need to quit entirely; you could just cut down and you’ll immediately notice the difference in your body. It goes without saying the same applies to drugs, even more so. That is one path you will not want to take.

Eat well

Your diet is a crucial element in how your body withstands stress and action. The foods you eat needs to be healthy and nutritious. If you’re not into the whole cooking thing, you could try going with quality nutritional supplements that would give your body the elements it needs. You should also try to cut down on fat and sugar, along with salt.

Exercise

You’d be surprised if you knew how many metal band members actually work out. Standing on stage and performing live in front of thousands, and playing this type of music, require huge stamina. If your idols do it, why can’t you? Working out in general will improve all aspects of your life and health. So, you’re not doing it just so you could go to an Iron Maiden concert and headbang for 3 hours. You’re actually doing it because you should and because it will make your body healthier and more in shape.

Generally speaking, you should always exercise caution and be safe. If you went to a concert feeling a bit tired, you could just enjoy the music without headbanging your head off. Also, mosh pits tend to get rough and bumpy, so there’s no need really to get into one if you’re the least bit not well. Always take precautions because at the end of the day, you want to enjoy your favorite music, but being healthy and sound is more important than that.