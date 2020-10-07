How OZZY OSBOURNE And RANDY RHOADS Changed Metal Forever; Video

Professor Of Rock (Adam Reader) has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Randy Rhoads became an invaluable collaborator for Ozzy Osbourne, helping the singer to rise from the wreckage, and become the rock icon known as The Godfather Of Metal. Rhoads and Ozzy made a great team, despite having fundamental differences. Ozzy had wild mood swings, and struggled with his demons, while Rhoads was always at the ready, from his garb to his work regimen. He was extremely professional and laser focused. Together they created the classic song 'Crazy Train' that should’ve been #1."