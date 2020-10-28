How Rock And Metal Music Features In The Gaming Industry

You might not recognize it, but the gaming industry is actually closely connected with the world of music. There are a variety of soundtracks and background music, just like in the movies. They help create a certain atmosphere, underline an emotion, or correspond to a specific mood. In order to be really immersed in a game universe, a player must be surrounded by the reality of it, including the sounds and the music.

There are numerous different genres of music, and all of them found their places among different games. However, today we will focus on a rather peculiar choice - heavy metal gaming music. It is not the most commonly used style of music in the gaming industry, but nonetheless, the exciting one. In this article, we will learn which types of games feature heavy rock music and how it correlates with a game flow.

What is the first thing that comes to your mind after hearing rock and metal songs? They are full of energy, full of drive. This is one of the impacts of this genre on the player – they get all pumped up! Of course, it is more suitable for some games than the other ones. If the game needs a lot of concentration, focus, and contemplation, metal is not the best solution for a soundtrack.

For instance, an online casino by CasinosFellow can use a certain type of music to encourage a player to play more or to continue exploring a particular game. Gaming rock music is exceptionally fit for the various slots. Slot machines are usually very fast-paced and evoke a lot of tension and excitement. They are also often themed and can tap into nostalgia about a favorite game, artist, or show.





Metal game soundtracks have the same mechanism of influences: they are certainly fast, can provide a nostalgic feeling, especially if some good old rock stars are involved, and also mirrors this risky atmosphere of slots when a player tries to catch a lucky break. Such a soundtrack creates a more energized, multifaceted mood that boosts the attractiveness of the game greatly.

However, these music genres are suitable not only for slot machines soundtracks. Can you think of any other types of games that can be combined with the pro-active attitude and intensive beats of heavy rock? The high-risk situations where everything depends on this culmination moment and the stakes are very substantial? These moments are often encountered during the fight scenes or at the battlefield of any game sequence of the relevant genre. The intensity of the fight perfectly translates to a metal tune, so it is often featured as a background. It makes the whole experience even more exhilarating!

"What about casino music?" you might ask. Well, all casinos, offline and online ones have a lot of games in their arsenal. So a heavy metal soundtrack would not be appropriate for all of them. Just like relaxing jazz would not suit the fast-paced slots or roulette, hard rock will not be especially helpful during an intensive game of blackjack. Any game that needs concentration and not the 'blood pumping through your veins' kind of vibe requires more subtle and calm background sounds. So concerning the casinos overall – it all varies and depends on the type of activity involved.





The fact that heavy metal music becomes more and more popular in the game industry also indicates the fact that many songs become famous after the successful performance of a game. However, sometimes bands and composers write pieces specifically for the game to better reflect the atmosphere and the narrative. In any case, all of the factors point in the direction that shows the merge of music and gaming to be a highly fruitful and impactful duet.

Susan Wallace is a digital historian and a gaming enthusiast. She studies the transformation that came to our lives since the invention of computers and the world wide web. Ms. Wallace is also fond of the game industry so she often merges these two interests and blogs about her findings online.