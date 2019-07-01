How To Host An Unforgettable Bachelorette Party

Some people say that your wedding day is the best day of your life, but that’s only when they haven’t been to an amazing bachelorette party. As the main of honor, your job is to plan a party that nobody will be rushing to forget in a hurry. Unfortunately, planning the party is never as glamorous as movies paint out, but that’s only when you don’t follow the right advice. To make sure you throw a once in a lifetime party for the bride, it’s a great idea to take note of some golden tips.



Work with a budget



Weddings can be expensive, and bachelorette parties are no exception. When you are planning a pre-wedding send off for your bride to be, costs can become unmanageable. It is not just your own finances you need to consider. Yet, you will want to give them the best party possible, so it’s wise to start your planning with a rough budget in mind. This budget should consider how much each guest can afford to spend, covering accommodation, party supplies, and gifts. Sometimes, people will have vastly different expectations to other members of the group, so it’s great to suggest a middle ground, and offer help where needed. Once you have set a reasonable budget for everyone, you can begin to narrow down your options.





Listen to the bride



Some bridesmaids tend to go overboard with bachelorette party planning. While the intentions are usually good, it can lead to the party becoming something the bride doesn’t appreciate. Although you can never ask the bride what she would do for her dream bachelorette, you can use your lifelong knowledge of her to gather her hopes and bring them to life. For example, if the bride has a love for all things vintage, you should throw her a themed tea party, rather than going on a wild night out in the city. Sometimes, it helps to ask other close family members and friends if they have any suggestions, so you can make the best decision.



Make a guest list



There are some parts of a bachelorette that are easy to get wrong, and the guest list is one of them. Invite the wrong people, forget to invite loved ones, or invite too many people, and you could turn the party into a disaster. Instead, spend a few weeks compiling a list of everyone you know the bride would like to see there. This means contacting old friends, long distance friends, and even work colleagues to see if they can come. Usually, working with another bridesmaid on this task ensures you don’t miss anyone important off the list. After planning this list down to the last detail, you can get to work on making and sending out invites. In the small chance their invite is lost in the post, create a Facebook event with all the guests on it.





Pick a theme



Bachelorette parties are meant to be one of the funniest nights in a bride’s life. This means that your usual Saturday night out might not make the cut. If you want to make the night truly special, you should pick a fun theme for everyone to adhere to. This could be a fancy-dress theme, or a theme which dictates how formal the event is. Those looking to have a high-class soiree may enjoy having a James Bond themed party, while bar crawls will be more fun if you dress up in funny outfits. In any case, you should make sure the bride comes dressed for the occasion, by helping her prepare for the night ahead.



Don’t be afraid to think big



There are those bachelorette parties that last a few hours, and there are others which last a few days. Weekend getaways are becoming increasingly popular among bachelorette parties, as it gives them the chance to extend the fun. When combined with a beautiful location, it is a sure-fire way to promise some lifelong memories to the bride. If everyone in the party can afford to go away for a weekend, don’t be afraid to plan a bigger party than you were expecting to. This way, you can have some big nights out, alongside relaxing activities. European cities and exotic islands are both popular choices, where a selection of adults-only resorts provides you with the perfect accommodation for your stay.





Keep it sentimental



Bachelorette parties are not just about having a fun time with your friends. In fact, they mark a momentous occasion, where your friend is about to enter the next chapter of her life. It is a time to reminisce on all the great times you shared together, and to promise that there are many more that are yet to come. Having a weekend away is a great time to do this, as it gives you more valuable time to spend together. It is likely that everyone will have some heart-warming stories to share, so you should allocate a lunch slot to during the bachelorette trip to show the bride how much you all care. Having some small but thoughtful gifts on hand will bring even more sentiment to the table.