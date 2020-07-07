How To Set Up A Drum Kit Properly

Getting a new drum kit is a very exciting moment, however, unlike most other things, you have to set it up first before you can enjoy it. Setting up a drum kit properly may be complicated if you don’t know how and when to start, some people even have to ask for professional help to do it. If you are reading a manual and still don’t know where to start, don’t worry because we are here to help you. Take a look at this easy and step by step guide on how to set up your drum kit properly.

Get Started With Feet

Position yourself into the drum stool, put your feet flat on the floor, and set an equal distance from the drum kit and yourself. The sitting distance and stance should be comfortable and stable. Next, put the pedals in the position of your feet. If you are right-handed, put the bass drum pedal under your right foot and the hi-hat pedal on your left foot. If you are left-handed, do the first instruction but vice-versa. If you have a double bass drum pedal, you can put the other pedal after all of the drum kits have been set up. Take note that there will be only two pedals in place on this first step, no other things, but just a bass drum pedal and a hi-hat stand.

Put the Remaining Parts of the Drum Kit

Affix the bass drum itself from the bass drum pedal, put it in behind the pedal. After, put the snare stand between the two pedals. Hoist the toms, arrange the cymbals stands and attach the cymbals afterward.





Modify the Elevation of the Hardware

When you are done attaching the body, sit on the drum stool and check if the height difference is alright. The proper position should make your knees bent at least at 90 degrees angle. This way, you will not strain your hips and legs when playing. Ensure that the snare stand also has proper positioning, it should have at least six inches between the rim of the drum. Doing this will avoid you from slamming on your legs when you hit your snare. But make sure you also don't put it too high to not make your hands raise uncomfortably when drumming.

Angle Your Toms and Cymbals

Set the position of your floor tom with the same height as the snare, arrange the floor tom stand to make it the same height as the snare skin. Angle it in a way that it slopes towards you a little bit. Rack toms should be attached to the bass drum or on its clamps that can be put fixed in cymbal stands or a drum rack. Next is attaching cymbals, they are commonly used in many ensembles like an orchestra, jazz, and heavy metal. It is very important positioning them in a manner that you move your hands up and down and not in a forward manner. Best Cymbals for Rock are the heavier ones, while the thinner ones are used for jacks and the like. Regardless of the type you have, fix it in the position that you are not leaning or will make you lose your balance on your drum stool when you play it.

After doing all of these, you can start tuning your drums, this step is also tricky, so you should get as much information as you can. The arrangement of your drum kit plays a huge part in getting the best sound out of it. With this guide, we hope that you can properly arrange your drum set and start having fun playing!