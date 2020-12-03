How VAN HALEN Ignited The Late 70s With Two-Sided Single "Runnin' With The Devil" / "Eruption"; Video

December 3, 2020, 18 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities van halen

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In '78, Van Halen launched their first album featuring a hellish classic rock tempest that crushed the status quo, and introduced a superstar musician for the ages, one Eddie Van Halen, as well as the great frontman, David Lee Roth. We present to you, the saga of Van Halen’s 'Runnin With The Devil' and 'Eruption', the greatest two sided single of the late 70s."



