HOWLING GIANT Premiere "Lord Of This World" From Upcoming Best Of BLACK SABBATH Tribute Album; Audio

Howling Giant have premiered "Lord Of This World", taken from the forthcoming MER Redux series instalment, Best Of Black Sabbath. Listen below.

"Ozzy is the biggest vocal influence for us, blending the clean melodic vocals with heavier pentatonic based riffery, which is one of the core flavors of Howling Giant and directly influenced by Sabbath", writes drummer and vocalist Zach Wheeler. "Usually, when we do a cover, we like to chop and screw everything from the song form, musical arrangement, and sometimes will even add in our own melodies. We feel that the only reason to do a cover is to make it your own and offer a different experience than the original. When it comes to Black Sabbath, they're so revered within our scene that we decided not to alter the riffs or song form too much. We used our classic HG tone and added some sax on the low end riff to offer a slightly different sound palette. We also recently worked with Ben from All Them Witches on our Ripple Music split album, 'Masamune & Muramasa', so we wanted to get him shredding dual solos with Tom over some extended sections."

In a tumultuous celebration of Black Sabbath's 50th anniversary, Magnetic Eye presents Best Of Black Sabbath, a double-album featuring 15 heart-stopping renditions of classic tunes from across the discography of the godfathers of metal by some of the riff-heaviest bands in today’s stoner doom scene.

A companion to Vol. 4 [Redux], Best Of Black Sabbath features both faithful takes and almost unrecognizable re-creations, all in devotion and tribute to the beloved metal pioneers from Birmingham.

Pre-order here.

Best Of Black Sabbath tracklisting:

Earthless - "Never Say Die"

Caustic Casanova - "Wicked World"

Summoner - "A National Acrobat"

Black Electric - "Sweet Leaf"

Rwake - "The Rwrit"

Ginsburg/Margera/Reeder/Rota - "NIB"

Year Of The Cobra - "Planet Caravan"

Hippie Death Cult - "Fairies Wear Boots"

Leather Lung - "Hole In The Sky"

Mooner - "The Wizard"

Solace - "Electric Funeral"

Howling Giant - "Lord Of This World"

Elephant Tree - "Paranoid"

Brume - "Solitude"

Saint Karloff - "Sleeping Village"

Howling Giant - "Lord Of This World":

(Photo - Kim Wheeler)