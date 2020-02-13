HUEY LEWIS On THIN LIZZY Legend - “Philip Was A Real Mentor; A Sweet, Generous, Wonderful Guy, And Nobody Could Touch Him On Stage”

In a new interview with rock legend Huey Lewis, he talks to Consequence Of Sound about working with Philip Lynott and playing harmonica on Thin Lizzy’s 1978 album Live and Dangerous and his solo albums, Solo In Soho (1980) and the The Philip Lynott Album (1982).





“Philip was a special guy,” the singer tells Consequence Of Sound. Clover (pre Huey Lewis And The News band) supported Thin Lizzy on their Johnny the Fox tour. It was a funny story cause at first we were told not to expect a soundcheck, because you just don’t get soundchecks as an opening act until the middle of the tour or something. That’s just the way it is in England. And we were billed as ‘Support’. It said ‘Thin Lizzy plus Support’.

There was a curtain down on our very first show, I think it was in Oxford or somewhere. And outside there are tons of fans. We’re behind the curtain, hastily getting our amplifiers on and getting everything working. We haven’t had a soundcheck, and out front they’re going crazy. And the announcer goes, “Well, Thin Lizzie will be right out.” And the place goes nuts. He goes, “But first, here’s Clover.” And now they start booing and start throwing things. And so we played our first show, and we barely got through all the songs.

We probably cut a couple songs, and then it was over, and we walked off the stage. The first guy waiting in the wings off the stage was Philip Lynott. And he said, “Hey, have you got a second?” He took me into his dressing room and he started to critique our set and give me pointers and tips. He just became my bigger brother, and then eventually dressed me out of his closet and flew me to The Bahamas where I played on those solo records. And Philip was a real mentor. He was a sweet, generous, wonderful guy, and nobody could touch him on stage. He was just fantastic.”

Read more at the Consequence Of Sound.