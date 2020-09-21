HUMAN FORTRESS Return To Massacre Records

Epic power metal outfit Human Fortress has returned to Massacre Records, and will release a new album, entitled Epic Tales & Untold Stories, this winter on December 4th.

The band's history began in the late 1990s. Comprised of vocalist Gus Monsanto, guitarists Todd Wolf and Volker Trost, bassist André Hort, keyboard player Dirk Liehm, as well as drummer Apostolos Zaios, Human Fortress has released six studio albums and an EP.

With the upcoming album, Human Fortress express gratitude towards their fans, who have stood by their side for more than 20 years now. The album's front cover - available below - was created by Kristijan Kuliš. More album details, including the track list, will be revealed soon.

(Photo credit: Tom Row / Frontrow Images)