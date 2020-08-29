HUMANITY IS CANCER Reveal First Track From Debut EP

American death metal upstarts Humanity Is Cancer have revealed their new track "Cancer Is Humanity (A Future Of Violence and Death)." The song, which can be heard below, is the first to be released from the band's self-titled debut EP, set for international release on November 6th via Redefining Darkness Records.

Humanity Is Cancer acts as a reflection of society. The band have never proven so relevant as they do today. With the pandemic, racial tension, social injustice, politics, the world would almost be better starting over from scratch. Imagine if we, as a society, could undergo a sort of chemotherapy that would eliminate all of the horrible aspects of humanity and cleanse... This first track is a mirror to the present and future.



The EP was written back in 2014 / 2015 as Thomas Haywood was just about to launch Redefining Darkness Records and Seeing Red Records, respectively. Thomas briefly left the industry after exiting Abigail Williams in 2009, and aside from dabbling in bands like Aborted, the band has been waiting for a moment like this to be released... when the world is at its worst. Rounding out the band is Thomas' long-time friend and comrade Michael Wilson (ex-Abigail Williams / Aborted) on lead guitar, Noah Buchanan (Nunslaughter / From The Hellmouth) on bass and vocals, and Lyle Cooper (ex-The Faceless / Abhorrent).



Cover, tracklisting, and pre-order info for Humanity Is Cancer's Humanity Is Cancer to be revealed shortly. For further details, visit Humanity Is Cancer on Facebook.