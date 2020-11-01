HYDROGYN Release New Single / Video "Damaged Goods"; New Album The Boiling Point Out Now

November 1, 2020, 23 minutes ago

US rockers Hydrogyn have released an official video for their new single, "Damaged Goods". The song is taken from their new album, The Boiling Point, out now.

Tracklist:

"Disappear"
"Bats In The Belfry"
"The Boiling Point"
"Wickedness"
"Worthless Love"
"Sweet Addiction"
"Tragic"
"One Way Or Another" (Blondie Cover)
"Suspicious Minds" (Elvis Presley Cover)
"Widowmaker"
"Damaged Goods"
"Ghost"
"Mad World" (Tears For Fears Cover)



