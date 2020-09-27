HYDROGYN Release New Single / Video "Disappear"

US rockers Hydrogyn have released an official video for their new single, "Disappear". The song is taken from the forthcoming release, The Boiling Point, available on October 30th via RFL Records.

Hydrogyn founder and guitarist Jeff Westlake has surrounded himself with an all-new lineup for Hydrogyn’s latest release, the band’s first since 2017.

Westlake and bandmates Holly Hines Freed (vocals), Ryan Stepp (guitar) Jacob Freed (bass) and Scot Clayton II (drums) draw inspiration from all of their collective influences to create a fresh sound that will melt your speakers.

From the first single, "Hostage", featuring Hines Freed’s powerhouse vocals, to scorching rockers such as "Damaged Goods", "Wickedness" and "Bats In The Belfry", the band is sounding bigger, better and tighter than ever.

For information and updates on Hydrogyn check out their official Facebook page here.