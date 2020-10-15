HYDROGYN Singer HOLLY HINES FREED - "The Band's Previous Vocalists Were Amazing; I Bring What I Hope Is The Best Of Both Worlds"

A lot has happened to Hydrogyn since their 2004 indie release, Best Served With Volume. The band went through several ups and downs, and in 2019 they hit the reset button. Sole remaining founding member Jeff Westlake (guitars) assembled a brand new lineup and hit the studio to record what will become Hydrogyn’s 12th release, The Boiling Point. The album is set for release on October 30th through RFL Records. Metal Express Radio had the chance to speak with vocalist Holly Hines Freed about the all-new Hydrogyn.

Highlights include discussion of the new album The Boiling Point, how Holly joined the band, what she brings to the table in light of past vocalists, and her previous music endeavors

Hydrogyn have released an official video for their new single, "Disappear", which can be viewed below.

Hydrogyn founder and guitarist Jeff Westlake has surrounded himself with an all-new lineup for Hydrogyn’s latest release, the band’s first since 2017.

Westlake and bandmates Holly Hines Freed (vocals), Ryan Stepp (guitar) Jacob Freed (bass) and Scot Clayton II (drums) draw inspiration from all of their collective influences to create a fresh sound that will melt your speakers.

From the first single, "Hostage", featuring Hines Freed’s powerhouse vocals, to scorching rockers such as "Damaged Goods", "Wickedness" and "Bats In The Belfry", the band is sounding bigger, better and tighter than ever.

