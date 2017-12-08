HYVMINE Launch New Single "Shogun"; Audio Streaming

Hyvmine is the next power-house in progressive, hard rock music. If you can imagine Animals As Leaders and The Winery Dogs in a cage-match. The band are streaming the new single, "Shogun", featured on their upcoming debut album, Earthquake. Listen to the song below, and pre-order the album here. Digital pre-orders at this location.

Hyvmine is the domain, the place for hard work and unhindered expression. It’s where we unleash our anger, our gratitude, our anguish and all our triumphs. It is the very beginning of something new and the onset of something just plain earth shattering. We are the collective work.

Formed in the heart of Los Angeles, Hyvmine is the brain child of world-renown progressive-metal guitarist and virtuoso, Al Joseph. After nearly five full years of flooding the scene with guitar mayhem Al sets out in efforts to make yet another mark on the metal scene by not only chopping trees with his axe, but now blowing down houses as the lead vocalist and front-man of this new guerrilla army.

AJ says, “This new music is not only about bringing the house down but about uplifting the soul.”

Now with the collective and creative efforts of his newest members he hopes to express a completely raw side to his music for years to come. Choose your weapons wisely and get ready for war!

Tracklisting:

"Shift"

"Mirror Master"

"Shogun"

"All Of Creation"

"Earthquake"

"Fire Escape"

"Elysium"

"Great Divide"

"Cliffhanger"

"Shogun":