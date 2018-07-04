HYVMINE Streaming New Track "The Epicoustic"

Progressive hard rock/metal band Hyvmine are streaming the new single "The Epicoustic", featured on the upcoming Fight Or Flight EP, out July 13th. Stream the new single below.

Al Joseph (vocals, lead guitar) states: "The Fight Or Flight EP means pure metal to me. It’s was a chance for us to put our more commercial side away and just shred. I had so much fun with the guys putting this project together because our goal more than anything was to write with the gloves off.

"What I liked most about this project was that each member had a chance to fully step up and jumpstart the song, so each song has a different flavor of which it was ultimately up to myself (AJ) to arrange and craft the songs to their final stages. This process allowed our songs to mature a step further as we continue to define our sound.

"Writing this way also inspired me as a singer to experiment with my voice. It was great finally getting a chance to try different tones from section to section, giving each part of the song a different and powerful delivery. I was able to call upon my main vocal influences, as well as my main guitar influences a bit more."

“The Epicoustic”:

The band's first-ever nationwide tour is in full swing now, as direct support to the iconic guitar prodigy Angel Vivaldi.

Remaining dates:

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720