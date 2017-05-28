I AM MORBID - Fan-Filmed Video Of Complete Moscow Show Posted

Former Morbid Angel members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid. They kicked off their first tour ever in Krasnodar, Russia on May 23rd. Fan-filmed video of their complete May 26th show in Moscow is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Immortal Rites"

"Fall From Grace"

"Visions From The Dark Side"

"Blessed Are The Sick"

"Day Of Suffering"

"Rapture"

"Pain Divine"

"Sworn To The Black"

"Eyes To See, Ears To Hear"

"I Am Morbid"

"Maze Of Torment"

- guitar duel -

"Dominate"

"Where The Slime Live"

"Dawn Of The Angry"

"Blood On My Hands"

"God Of Emptiness"

"World Of Shit (The Promised Land)"

Remaining tour dates are as follows

May

29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland

30 - Kosice, Slovakia

31 - Budapest, Hungary

June

1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia

2 - Venice, Italy

3 - Lyss, Switzerland

6 - Munich, Germany

7 - Erfurt, Germany

8 - Flensburg, Germany

9 - Den Haag, Netherlands

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands

11 - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Oberhausen, Germany

Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching I Am Morbid. An excerpt is available below.

Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”

Photo by Jessica Chase