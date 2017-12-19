I AM MORBID Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Members Announce Dates Of First U.S. Show

David Vincent, frontman for I Am Morbid, has announced the band's first U.S. show will be on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at the world famous, Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.

Formed by Vincent in late 2016, I Am Morbid includes Tim Yeung (drums), Ira Black (guitar) and Bill Hudson (guitar) performing classics from Altars Of Madness, Blessed Are The Sick, Covenant and Domination.

For ticket information, head to TicketWeb.

(Photo by: Tim Tronckoe)