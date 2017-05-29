I AM MORBID Guitarist IRA BLACK Detained By Polish Paramilitary Police Unit

Late afternoon on Monday May 29th, hours before I Am Morbid's first European show at Rudeboy Club in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, guitarist Ira Black (Metal Church, Westfield Massacre, Lizzy Borden) was pulled into a Polish police paddy wagon where four paramilitary police officers interrogated him. He was on his way to a nail salon to repair a torn nail just blocks from venue Rudeboy Club.

While in the wagon, Black sent a screen shot from his phone to I Am Morbid bandmate Bill Hudson (T.S.O., Dirkschneider) of his location. Bill called Ira as the police wagon was driving away to an undisclosed location and was able to explain to the officers who they were and about their show that night at Rudeboy.

The officers released Black to the venue in time for their showtime. I Am Morbid has 15 European show dates starting today.

May

29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - Rudeboy Club

30 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

31 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

June

1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

2 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

3 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

5 - Morlenbach-Weiher - Live Music Hall

6 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

7 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

8 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

9 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard Van Troje

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

12 - Oberhausen, Germany