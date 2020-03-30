"I Love Rock 'N' Roll" Songwriter ALAN MERRILL Dead From COVID-19 Complications; JOAN JETT Pays Tribute

Joan Jett took to social media to pay tribute to Alan Merrill, who co-wrote her 1982 mega-hit, "I Love Rock 'N' Roll". Merrill, who died in New York Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, co-wrote the song with his Arrows bandmate Jake Hooker, the band recorded the song in 1975.

Merrill's daughter, Laura, confirmed her father's passing via Facebook (see below).

Joan Jett posted the following: "I've just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side." 🖤



