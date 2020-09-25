ICE NINE KILLS Announce New Fan-Based Community App - Psychos Only Club

Horror-themed, metalcore icons Ice Nine Kills have once again broken new ground when it comes to finding ways to connect directly to their cult-like fanbase, this time with the launch of Psycho's Only Club.

The innovative app-based community will provide unprecedented access to Ice Nine Kills as well as provide access to a private community of like-minded fans and everything Ice Nine Kills in one location - including band member social media feeds, music, videos, photo galleries, tour dates, merchandise and updates about the band. The new app is available on Android, iOS, and on the web at PsychosOnly.Club.

"This is going to add a killer new dimension to the INK fandom universe!" says Ice Nine Kills frontman and leader, Spencer Charnas "Complete with exclusive never before see content, this will allow our audience to break down the barrier between band and fan and see what really happens behind the screams.

The most supportive fans will have opportunities to engage directly with Ice Nine Kills, participate in gore-filled horror trivia, killer challenges & giveaways, and watch parties! They will also gain exclusive access to members-only merchandise, tickets + VIP RIP Packages and much more.

Members of the Psychos Only Club, will have the ability to create their own profiles, share their own video and photo content, follow and direct message other psychos, and exchange virtual gifts. In addition, the Psychos Only experience is gameified! Which means the most engaged members will get rewarded with achievement levels and virtual coins/currency (known as Killency) to unlock exclusive content.

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

(Photo credit: Tina K)