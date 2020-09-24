ICED EARTH’S JON SCHAFFER Releases Lyric Video For "Dystopia" (A Narrative Soundscape)

With the success of the Kickstarter campaign for the launch of Wicked Words And Epic Tales, Iced Earth founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer returns with another lyric video, for the track “Dystopia" (A Narrative Soundscape). The video for the track is a compilation of footage from various points of history with pages from the book interspersed. Images of the world in strife provide the visual bed for Schaffer’s haunting reading of lyrics from “Dystopia”. The video can be seen below.

“If you're a long time Iced Earth fan ‘Dystopia’ is definitely one of the tracks that you'll want to check out off Wicked Words And Epic Tales! There has never been a more appropriate time for this song, I don't think anyone is experiencing the utopia we've all been promised!,” declares Jon Schaffer.

Wicked Words And Epic Tales is a collection of lyrics, interviews and pages of artwork that Schaffer’s work has inspired throughout the years. The book is an anthology of lyrics from Schaffer that span his 35 years in making music in various projects including Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards, Sons Of Liberty and Purgatory, and is the first from his new publishing company Wicked Tales, LLC.

The book comes in two unique covers: one created by Jonboy Meyers (above) and another by Jim Balent and Roy Young (below), and is over 200 pages.

The coffee table art book also features original drawings from some of the most notable artists including Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, Monte Moore and numerous others.

The book also features an audio CD of 15 tracks that is exclusively available with the purchase of the deluxe edition book. Dubbed “A Narrative Soundscape” by Schaffer, these recordings are a completely re-imagined delivery of the lyrics of Iced Earth songs created exclusively for this release. Longtime collaborator Jim Morris worked with Jon Schaffer on these versions.

Fans can pre-order Wicked Words And Epic Tales here.

“I wanted to put something together that would be a truly unique experience not only for the fans of my bands, but for newcomers as well,” explains Jon Schaffer.

The tracklisting for Wicked Words and Epic Tales is:

"Dystopia" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Declaration Day" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Wolf" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Dante’s Inferno" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Melancholy (Holy Martyr)" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Dracula" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Raven Wing" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Angels Holocaust" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"The Clouding" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Something Wicked Trilogy" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Watching Over Me" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Seven Headed Whore" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Damien" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"A Question of Heaven" (A Narrative Soundscape)

"Come What May" (A Narrative Soundscape)

“Wolf" (A Narrative Soundscape) lyric video:

“Dracula" (A Narrative Soundscape) lyric video:

Artists that have contributed pieces for Wicked Words and Epic Tales: Jim Balent, Jonboy Meyers, Roy Young, David Newman-Stump, Nathan Perry, Leo Hao, Eliran Kantor, Axel Hermann, Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, Tim Vigil, Monte Moore, Danny Miki, Sun Khamunaki, John Gallagher, Emile Levaique, John Giang, Felipe Machado, Jamie Tyndall, Dylan Andrews, Lucio Parrillo, Travis Smith, Richard Ortiz.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)