Iceland's BENEATH Streaming “Eyecatcher” Lyric Video

Next month, Icelandic death metal unit Beneath will unleash their third full length, Ephemeris. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, At The Gates,) at the acclaimed Studio Fredman in the fall of 2016, Ephemeris features new recruit Mike Heller (Malignancy, Control/Resist, Fear Factory) at the drum stool. The result is nine tracks of relentless brutality; an odyssey through the forthcoming millenniums of exponential colonization of planets and galaxies by human induced technology; a world where technology has gone way beyond the frontier of the imagination.

Notes guitarist Unnar Sigurðsson: "Ephemeris is our very best release so far. We wanted to do an album more dynamic and natural than those before and we are extremely proud of the outcome. It has elements from all of us combined into something very different from the other releases."

Guitarist Jóhann Ingi Sigurðsson adds, "Ephemeris has been a demanding album for us personally and in many ways, it represents a turning point for the band. We've always pushed ourselves in ways that keep us invested and engaged in our music­, and on this album, that meant making big changes to our overall sound. There are songs that are a marriage of pure heaviness and brutality, while on the other spectrum there are some very challenging technical arrangements pushing the limits of our playing abilities. In the end, we ended up with an album that feels musically multidimensional and that we are extremely proud of."

Ephemeris will be released on August 18th via Unique Leader Records. A new lyric video for "Eyecatcher" is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Constellational Transformation”

“Eyecatcher”

“Ephemeris”

“Alignments”

“Guillotine”

“Cities Of The Outer Reaches”

“Medium Obscurum”

“Amorphous Globe”

“Multiangular”

"Eyecatcher" lyric video:

“Constellational Transformation”: