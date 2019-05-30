Iceland's OTTOMAN Release "Burn The Witch" Single; Music Video Streaming

A video for Ottoman's new single, "Burn The Witch", is available for streaming below.

Following two previous singles, released in quick succession, "Burn The Witch" is the third and final stroke, waking those who have not yet awoken, and shaking those who are willing to be shaken.

Ottoman have yet to announce when the long awaited album drops and have refrained from playing live dates throughout most of this year's releases. But as this song sees the light of day, the band once again returns to the stage, spending the summer on the festival circuit.

The mini-epic of a video for "Burn The Witch" (modern day warriors' call to arms) is directed by award winning director Atli Þór Einarsson.

(Photo - M. Flovent Photography)