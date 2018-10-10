Iconic JETHRO TULL Guitarist MARTIN BARRE To Release New Album Roads Less Travelled

Martin Barre, best-known as guitarist in Jethro Tull - one of the biggest selling prog bands of all time, releases his new solo album Roads Less Travelled on Cleopatra Records on October 12th, 2018.

Barre has developed his own distinctive style within the framework of Jethro Tull, and his instantly recognizable and original sound form the basis of this album. Roads Less Travelled features 11 original tracks by Barre, which reflect the last 50 years of his esteemed musical career.

Reflecting on the tracks & recording of the album, Barre says “I've concentrated on improving my songwriting over the last few years and as a result, I am really pleased with this new CD. Although my playing has a lot of space in the music, I've worked a lot harder on the arrangements and lyrics. My goal is to have a CD that keeps the listener from beginning to end. Roads Less Travelled reflects my belief in taking music somewhere new.”

Barre's solo on Jethro Tull's 1971 hit “Aqualung” has been repeatedly voted as one of the top guitar solos of all time. Barre has been cited as an important influence by many virtuoso players, including Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai & Joe Satriani and can count the likes of Mark Knopfler and Geddy Lee amongst his many fans.

While all the songs showcase his exceptional electric guitar, acoustic guitar and mandolin playing, the Martin Barre Band also shine throughout. A long-time resident of Devon, Barre's band features several local musicians: Dan Crisp (vocals), Alan Thomson (bass/fretless bass), Darby Todd (drums), Becca Langsford (vocals/backing vocals), Josiah J (Percussion/Hammond), Aaron Graham (drums), Alex Hart (vocals/backing vocals,) Buster Cottam (“stand up” bass).

Tracklisting:

“Lone Wolf”

“Out Of Time”

“On My Way”

“Roads Less Travelled”

“Badcore Blues”

“Seattle”

“For No Man”

“(This Is) My Driving Song”

“You Are An Angel”

“Trinity”

“And The Band Played On”