Iconic JUDAS PRIEST, JIMI HENDRIX Album Artwork Featured In Sony's The Colouring Sessions

Sony Music UK has launched The Colouring Sessions, a new mindfulness project and the ultimate online colouring book for music-lovers.

Both music and the act of colouring have a proven positive effect on mental health and wellbeing*. The Colouring Sessions bring the two together, featuring templates of some of the world’s most iconic album covers to colour in alongside a series of specially-created playlists.

The website includes selections from Sony Music’s vast archive of album artwork from the past 70 years, with templates including Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Judas Priest, Foo Fighters, and more.

“We’re lucky to have a selection of some of the most beautiful, striking and creative album artwork of all time at our fingertips,” said Heidi Boston-Thompson, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Sony Music UK.

“We wanted to give our artists’ audiences the chance to take a moment out, explore their own creativity, drive focus and ultimately aid relaxation. By pairing music with the simple exercise of colouring in, we hope to create a mindful environment and a sense of calm for the audience.”

The templates, which can be coloured digitally or printed at home, are available now at TheColouringSessions.com.

The finished creations can be shared with other music lovers on a dedicated gallery on the website.

*American Art Therapy Association + Creative Research Journal