IDES OF MARCH Feat. Former IRON MAIDEN Members To Play Spain's Metal Paradise Festival In August

Ides Of March, fronted by Paul Di'Anno and including four former Iron Maiden members, was only ever supposed to be a one-off but due to excessive demand, have agreed to play Metal Paradise Festival in Fuengirola, Spain on Friday, August 14.

Also featured on the two-day Metal Paradise bill are Slipknot, Eluveitie, Behemoth, Saxon, Hammerfall, Cradle Of Filth, Destruction, Max and Iggor Cavalera, Venom, Turisas, Thunder Mother and many more.

After selling out England's Beermageddon Festival in just five days, the band were inundated with requests from fans left disappointed at not being able to see the show, many of these from Spain and surrounding countries, so after much thought and due consideration, they have agreed to play Spain as well, two weeks before Beermageddon.

Says the band: "Our Metal Paradise appearance is a Spain exclusive and will be the one and only Ides Of March Spanish performance with Beermageddon remaining as our only UK appearance and Paul's final ever performance. After experiencing serious health difficulties in recent months, Paul has now taken the advice of his doctors and will retire from the live stage in 2020 after the Ides Of March performance at Beermageddon."

Ides Of March lineup: Paul Di'Anno - Vocals (ex-Iron Maiden) Terry Wapram - Guitar (ex-Iron Maiden) Terry Rance - Guitar (ex-Iron Maiden) Doug Sampson - Drums (ex-Iron Maiden) Speed Harris - Bass (Hi-On Maiden) The Ides Of March setlist will contain surprises and the band are promising two not to be missed performances.

A forthcoming biographical documentary movie on Paul's life is currently in the making and the producers will be filming the Metal Paradise performance on August 14. The movie is being created and directed by Wes Orshoski, the creator of Lemmy - The Movie, and more details about the film will be released during 2020.