IDLE HANDS Announce New Band Name

Portland heavy/Gothic rockers Idle Hands recently announced they were forced to change their name due to an infringement of U.S. trademark law. A southern California blues band trademarked the name in 2014. The band has announced their new name will be Unto Others.

The band states: “Good day friends and supporters of Idle Hands. From this day forward the band will record and perform as Unto Others.

“Over the next couple weeks we will be updating all of our socials and digital streaming platforms with the new name, these will be the same profiles so you won't have to re-follow anything. Please be patient during this process as some things may get changed over sooner than others. We will still play the back catalog live going forward and all albums and EP's will remain a part of our digital discographies.”

“Thank you to everyone who showed their support for the band these past couple days, we will do our best for you going forward.”

The Portland act formed in 2017 and had two EPs and one full-length released under Idle Hands.

(Photo: Peter Beste Photography)