IF HOPE DIES' Entire Catalog Now Available On Streaming Services; Life In Ruin To Be Released On Vinyl Next Month

Just over two decades since their formation, New York's If Hope Dies have partnered with Sakers Music released their entire catalog on all digital and streaming services, most available for the first time ever. This includes the band’s long out-of-print demos and early self-releases Amongst The Catacombs Of Auburn, NY (1998-2001), their 2002 debut Siege Equipment For Spiritual Decline, 2004’s The Ground Is Rushing Up To Meet Us and 2006’s Life In Ruin.

To celebrate this long overdue milestone for the band, Sakers will be releasing a limited vinyl pressing of Life In Ruin on October 31. Multiple color variants are available for preorder now at the Sakers Music store, here.

Says the band: "Hey all! Crazy exciting news out of the IHD camp, so I hope youre sitting down! Out of all the cool things we got to be a part of when we were active and touring, never has all of our music been available in ONE place... like... EVER! Now you can stream every single head banging and hair whipping jam we've ever written thanks to Sakers. and check this shit out... VINYL! People have requested this for year and years and we have always wanted to bring that to you and its finally happening! Life In Ruin will be available in several bad ass colors, with original artwork. Better late than never, so I hope If Hope Dies is still on your radar and you can take part in that with us! Time, and vinyl, are finally on our side!"

- Stream Amongst The Catacombs Of Auburn, NY (1998-2001) here.

- Stream Siege Equipment For Spiritual Decline (Deluxe) here.

- Stream The Ground Is Rushing Up To Meet Us here.

- Stream Life In Ruin: here.