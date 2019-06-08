If You Want To See METALLICA At Slane Castle Tonight Don’t Bring These Banned Items!

Close to 80,000 people are expected later today (June 8th) when Metallica storm Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland and organizers are already taking ridiculous precautions to avoid any mishap ‘cause we all know how violent, abusive and down-right disrespectful us thrash fans are. Check out this list of “banned” items courtesy of Dublinlive.ie:

- Aerosols

- Air Horns

- Alcohol

- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

- Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

- Audio Recorders

- Backpacks or Waistpacks

- Bottles

- Cans

- Cameras with a detachable lense or recording equipment

- Camping Equipment

- Chains (of any kind)

- Chinese or Sky Lanterns

- Excessive amounts cigarettes may be refused entry to the site

- Food

- Fireworks and Flares

- Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks.

- Glass / Glass Containers

- Go Pro Cameras, iPads or Tablets

- Illegal substances

- iPads

- Large Umbrellas or Flag Poles

- Large chains, spiked bracelet’s or wallet chains

- Laser Pens or laser pointers

- Light Sabers

- Megaphones

- Nitrous Oxide

- Portable Laser Equipment and Pens

- Professional nor Semi Professional Cameras, STILL OR DIGITAL

- Recording Equipment, SOUND or VIDEO

- Selfie Sticks

- Smoke Canisters

- Sound systems

- Spray Cans

- Tridents

- Unauthorised Professional Film or Video Equipment

- Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

- Weapons