IGNITOR - Haunted By Rock & Roll Due Later This Month

In 2003, former Agony Column guitarist Stuart "Batlord" Laurence , with guitarist Beverly Barrington, bassist Brendon Bigelow, and drummer Pat Doyle, set out to start a classic metal band. After a surprisingly short search, vocal powerhouse Erika Tandy was recruited, and Ignitor was born.

Ignitor began turning heads in in 2004 after releasing a six-song EP, Take To The Sky. The band made their European debut at the Keep It True Festival in Germany in November 2005, where they stunned the crowd.

After releasing Road Of Bones in 2005, and the departure of vocalist Erika Tandy, Ignitor solidiered on, writing and recording their next full-length release, The Spider Queen, while searching far and wide for a new vocalist. Enter Texas metal legend Jason McMaster of Watchtower and Dangerous Toys, who offered to lend his legendary vocal talents to the new album. And just like that, Ignitor was back in business.

With Jason at the helm (and mic), Ignitor released The Spider Queen in 2009, followed by Year Of The Metal Tiger in 2012, and metal tribute album Mix Tape '85 in 2013, followed by more personnel changes in the Ignitor camp. To replace the departed Beverly and Brendon, the band recruited guitarist Robert Williams (Witches Mark), who was found drinking beer on Stuart’s couch, and Stuart tapped his old friend, Agony Column bassist, Billy "Chainsaw" Dansfiel to fill the vacant bass slot.

With this lineup of heavy metal maniacs, Ignitor is set to release its fifth full length album, Haunted By Rock & Roll, on November 24th via EMP Label Group. The artwork and tracklisting can be viewed below.

"To Brave The War"

"Haunted By Rock And Roll"

"Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown"

"Hatchet - The Ballad Of Victor Crowley"

"Leather Forever"

"Nomad"

"No Sanctuary"

"Throw Them From The Cliff"

"Hung Drawn And Quartered"