IGNITOR – New Album The Golden Age Of Black Magick Out On Halloween

The seventh album of the Austin, Texas metal titans Ignitor titled The Golden Age of Black Magick will be released this Halloween through Metal On Metal Records.

Commented the label: "The new anthems sound classic and aggressive, and possess this special magic that marked most of the US power and heavy metal created during its golden age. It's an intense album with rampaging riffs, infectious melodies, high-pitched, unpolished vocals by the veteran of the scene Jason McMaster, and a dark edge that should appeal to the fans of bands like Attacker, Dio, Riot, Skullview, Aska, Cage, Rainbow, Iron Maiden, Phantom-X, Jag Panzer and Judas Priest."

The label has recently published the music video for the title track created by the band's guitarist and founding member Stuart "Batlord" Laurence, and now added also a static clip with the song "Stoned At The Acropolis". The aforementioned songs plus "Secrets Of The Ram" can be streamed from Bandcamp.

The cover art was painted by the label's owner, Jowita Kaminska-Peruzzi (Exodus, Attacker, Witchburner, Midnight Priest, Manilla Road, Forsaken, Deceased, Meliah Rage, Arkham Witch, Metal Law ).

Tracklisting:

“Secrets Of The Ram”

“Countess Apollyon”

“The Golden Age Of Black Magick”

“Hell Shall Be Your Home”

“Tonight We Ride”

“Steel Flesh Bone”

“Execution Without Trial”

“Stoned At The Acropolis”

“The Golden Age Of Black Magick” video:

(Photo by: Steve Miller)