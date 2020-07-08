IGORRR – Nostril, Hallelujah Vinyl Reissues Due In September

Igorrr will re-release their 2010 album Nostril and its successor Hallelujah (2012) via Nuclear Blast Records. Both albums are out now as digital release and will be out as physical version on September 25. Preorders available here.

Both albums come with a wide range of physical formats: Nostril and Hallelujah will be both available as digipak and black 2LP vinyl 180g.

Hallelujah will also be available as flesh pink 2LP vinyl (mailorder and wholesale exclusive) and pastel pink vinyl (bandshop exclusive). Nostril will additionally come as copper 2LP vinyl (mailorder and wholesale exclusive) and gold vinyl (bandshop exclusive).

Nostril tracklisting:

“Double Monk”

“Tendon”

“Excessive Funeral”

“Very Long Chicken”

“Melting Nails”

“Pavor Nocturnus”

“Caros”

“Cruciforum Dachslund”

“Half A Pony”

“Unpleasant Sonata”

“Dentist”

“Fryzura Konika”

“Veins”

“Moldy Eye”

Hallelujah tracklisting:

“Tout Petit Moineau”

“Damaged Wig”

“Absolout Psalm”

“Cicadidae”

“Vegetable Soup”

“Lullaby For A Fat Jellyfish”

“Grosse Barbe”

“Corpus Tristis”

“Scarlatti 2.0”

“Toothpaste”

“Infinite Loop”