IHSAHN On ROB HALFORD Proposing Collaboration On New Music With BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL - "The Three Of Us Have Discussed Doing Something..."

Emperor frontman Ihsahn released the first of two five-track EPs on February 14th, entitled Telemark. He spoke with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković about the release, as well as the time Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford called him up at home to discuss working together alongside Behemoth's Adam "Nergal" Darski. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Ihsahn: "Rob is such a gentleman. And you've probably seen it, he's such a down-to-earth kind person with such a heartfelt passion for music. And you can see that that in his music interest and dedication. There's no rock-star attitude - nothing like that. He's just a wonderful person. At this point, I don't really get much starstruck anymore, and I guess I was never inclined to in the first place. But I still get quite starstruck when I meet Rob. He's the best.

"But since he reached out, he talked about this. And I remember we met in Oslo when he was just back in Judas Priest. And I sent him some material. We were in touch like that; he got back in Priest, his schedule got far more busy. So it's just one of those things that we've been working around. Then again, he's been talking to Nergal and probably bringing up the same idea. Now the three of us have discussed doing something, which would be amazing. But I think we're all very aware that if we were to do something together, it should be something proper. Not just to throw something together and put our names on it.

"Honestly, with Nergal and Halford and myself, just hearing the sounds in my head of those components, I think there's definitely some truly great stuff that could come from that. So I hope we will be able to do it the proper way. And Nergal is also someone that I hugely respect. And I have been contributing to his side project, Me & That Man record. So let's hope down the line that something will happen (laughs)."

