ILLUMISHADE Featuring ELUVEITIE Vocalist / Harpist FABIENNE ERNI Release Official Video For "Muse Of Unknown Forces"
September 1, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Eluveitie's female vocalist / harpist Fabienne Erni's other band, Illumishade, recently released their debut album, Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows. The band issued three singles prior to the release: "Crystal Silence", "World's End" and "Rise", and have now put out an offcial video for "Muse Of Unknown Forces". Check it out below.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Passage Through The Clouds"
"The Calling Winds"
"Tales Of Time" (feat. Chrigel Glanzmann)
"The Farewell Arcades"
"Crystal Silence"
"What Have I Become"
"Rise"
"Into The Maelstrom"
"Muse Of Unknown Forces"
"Golden Lands"
"Beyond The Obsidian Veil"
"World’s End"
"Glowing Tides"
Illumishade is:
Fabienne Erni (Vocals)
Jonas Wolf (Guitars)
Yannick Urbanczik (Bass)
Marc Friedrich (Drums)
Mirjam Schnedl (Synth & Orchestrations)