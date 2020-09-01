ILLUMISHADE Featuring ELUVEITIE Vocalist / Harpist FABIENNE ERNI Release Official Video For "Muse Of Unknown Forces"

Eluveitie's female vocalist / harpist Fabienne Erni's other band, Illumishade, recently released their debut album, Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows. The band issued three singles prior to the release: "Crystal Silence", "World's End" and "Rise", and have now put out an offcial video for "Muse Of Unknown Forces". Check it out below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Passage Through The Clouds"

"The Calling Winds"

"Tales Of Time" (feat. Chrigel Glanzmann)

"The Farewell Arcades"

"Crystal Silence"

"What Have I Become"

"Rise"

"Into The Maelstrom"

"Muse Of Unknown Forces"

"Golden Lands"

"Beyond The Obsidian Veil"

"World’s End"

"Glowing Tides"

Illumishade is:

Fabienne Erni (Vocals)

Jonas Wolf (Guitars)

Yannick Urbanczik (Bass)

Marc Friedrich (Drums)

Mirjam Schnedl (Synth & Orchestrations)