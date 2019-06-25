ILLYRIAN To Release The Entity, Unknown In July; First Single “Amanar Rising” Streaming

Canada's Illyrian is a three-piece metal band from Calgary, Alberta. On July 26th the band will release The Entity, Unknown. This is the band's second release blending elements of death and thrash metal with technical and melodic composition. Preorder here.

The band comments on the album, "This record represents a lot for us, and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out. We pushed ourselves, went through some tough times with a line-up change, and ultimately produced it down a member. We've had to withdraw and regroup a bit to get here, but we're eager and excited to unleash what we've been cooking up, and we hope our listeners are equally eager to enjoy it!”

First single, “Amanar Rising”, is streaming below.

"We made a deliberate effort to start exploring some more unconventional textures in our music with this record, and percussive elements felt like a natural fit for certain sections and compositions. The bridge segment of this track really came to life because of that exploration, and we have a lot of fun with it live by pulling audience members up on stage and letting them be the percussion section alongside us! You don't see stuff like that enough in metal, in our opinions, and we love the enthusiasm and energy the experience creates, the band explains about the track 'Amanar Rising."

Tracklisting:

“Void”

“Amanar Rising”

“Grant Us Eyes”

“Levottomous”

“Recipe For Disaster”

“Gwynbleidd”

“Xanthous”

“The Entity Unknown”

“Amanar Rising”:

(Photo by: Dana Zuk)