ILSA Streaming Corpse Fortress Album In It's Entirety

Horror-obsessed, underground cult act Ilsa are streaming their new album Corpse Fortress, released back in March via Relapse Records, in it's entirety. Listen below.

Ilsa weave together tales of depravity and devil worship on their Relapse debut Corpse Fortress. Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Magrudergrind, Integrity) in Baltimore, MD at Developing Nations, Corpse Fortress is nine tracks forged in filth with dense layers of emotionally draining sludge, murky, primordial doom and feedback-laden, crusty death metal. Corpse Fortress is easily the rawest, most abhorrent and nasty album in Ilsa’s 10-year career and the perfect soundtrack for the initiated miscreants of this rapidly dying orb.

Physical packages are available at Relapse.com and digital downloads via all retail outlets here.

Tracklisting:

"Hikikomori"

"Nasty, Brutish"

"Cosmos Antinomos"

"Prosector"

"Old Maid"

"Long Lost Friend"

"Ruckenfigur"

"Polly Vaughn"

"Drums Of Dark Gods"

"Nitrogen Narcosis" (Bonus Track)

"Dog River Days "(Bonus Track)

Album stream: